Jones (back) is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.

Jones is still dealing with a back injury that he picked up during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics, so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game as he looks to get past the issue. Mike Gerber will cover center field in his stead, allowing Victor Reyes to pick up a start in left field as a result. Consider Jones day-to-day for now.