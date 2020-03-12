Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Returning as expected
Jones (calf) will return to action Thursday as expected, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Jones' injury has sidelined him since Feb. 25, but he is ready to get back on the field, and will hit ninth Thursday while manning center field. That's the spot he could fill for the Tigers on Opening Day if he is able to make it through the rest of the spring without a setback.
