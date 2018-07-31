Jones (back) will man center field and bat atop the order against Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Jones is back in the starting lineup after leaving Saturday's contest due to lower-back tightness. With Leonys Martin off to Cleveland, Jones figures to earn everyday time in center field, though he will need to improve at the dish. Across 20 games this month, he's hitting just .169/.258/.390 with three home runs and five RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories