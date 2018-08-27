Jones (hamstring) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Jones will return from the shelf after recovering from a strained right hamstring suffered Aug. 12 against Minnesota. He began a minor-league rehab assignment with the Mud Hens on Friday, and after getting some live at-bats, he appears ready to go. Jones will likely enter the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener against the Royals, as the Tigers have a scheduled off day Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories