Jones went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Jones has generally batted toward the bottom of Detroit's order this season, but after slashing .412/.459/.824 in his last 10 games coming into Wednesday, the outfielder moved up to the leadoff spot. The Tigers have been searching for offense all season, so Jones could get some more run as the No. 1 hitter if he keeps producing at the plate.