Jones went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to Cleveland.

Jones has been having a nice month of June with 17 hits in 58 at-bats (.293 average) to go along with three home runs and 10 runs scored. His hot stretch has pushed him up to the leadoff spot in Detroit's lineup recently, and with the Tigers thin on offensive weapons, Jones figures to stick there if he can remain decently productive.