Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Scores twice Thursday
Jones went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Orioles.
It appears that Jones has emerged as the Tigers' primary left fielder, as this was his fourth start in the past five games. The 25-year-old is now batting .269 with a .387 on-base percentage. If he keeps playing reasonably well, he could strengthen his hold on the position, especially with Mikie Mahtook still at Triple-A for the time being.
