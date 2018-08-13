Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

Jones suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Twins, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. The outfielder, who is hitting just .204/.261/.359 across 104 games this season, will be able to return Aug. 23 should he prove ready. Mikie Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding roster move and, along with Victor Reyes, will be a candidate to fill in for Jones in the outfield.