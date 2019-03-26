Jones (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Jones is battling a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, though he's optimistic that his stay on the shelf will be a brief one. He's eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. Dustin Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding roster move while Mike Mahtook and Niko Goodrum are candidates to fill in at center field during Jones' absence.

