Jones (back) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones started a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Toledo, and after a few games in the minor leagues, Detroit has given him the green light to return. He's hitting .244 with nine homers and 23 RBI over 60 games this season and will resume his starting role in center field upon his return.

