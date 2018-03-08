In 19 Grapefruit League plate appearances, Jones has six hits, four walks and just three strikeouts.

Last season, Jones posted an atrocious 42.2 percent strikeout rate and 0.14 BB/K ratio. In a small sample size this spring, he's got the strikeout rate down to 15.8 percent and the BB/K ratio is at 1.33. The 25-year-old outfielder has some tools, but he clearly can't do much with them if he's not making contact. If Jones can sustain his progress in this area, he could be in line to improve his stats this season, though he's currently looking more like a reserve player to begin the year, with Mikie Mahtook, Leonys Martin and Nick Castellanos the presumptive starters across the outfield.