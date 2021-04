Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jones finds himself on the bench for the third time in six games to begin the season, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Manager A.J. Hinch appears to have prioritized Victor Reyes and Akil Baddoo in the lineup over Jones, who may be the Tigers' fourth or fifth outfielder at this point.