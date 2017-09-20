Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Sits Wednesday
Jones is not in the starting nine against Oakland on Wednesday.
Jones remains on the bench for the second straight game as Mikie Mahtook will once again patrol center field during Wednesday's series finale. Since Sept. 6, Jones is batting just .133/.161/.200 with two RBI and 13 strikeouts in 30 at-bats.
