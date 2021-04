Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

He'll take a seat for the second straight day with manager A.J. Hinch handing Rule 5 pick Akil Baddoo another start in center field after the 22-year-old delivered a solo home run in his first MLB at-bat in Sunday's loss to Cleveland. Jones still looks to be the Tigers' preferred option in center, but he could end up sitting a few times per week if Baddoo continues to capitalize on his future opportunities.