Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Sitting out Sunday
Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Jones will bow out of the lineup for the first time since he returned from a back injury July 19, allowing Harold Castro to pick up a start in center field and atop the lineup. Over his 13 games back from injury, Jones has gone just 8-for-54 (.148 average) with one home run, one stolen base, eight runs and two RBI.
