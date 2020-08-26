site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-jacoby-jones-sitting-with-calf-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Sitting with calf injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones (calf) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs.
He was pulled from Tuesday's game with right calf tightness and will need at least a day to get right. Victor Reyes is starting in center field and leading off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read