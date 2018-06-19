Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Situated on bench Tuesday
Jones is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Jones is in the midst of a modest six-game hitting streak, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener after starting three of the last four games. Rule 5 pick Victor Reyes will start in left field in his stead, batting seventh.
