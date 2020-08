Jones (abdomen) will be examined Monday to better determine the nature of his injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jones exited in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Pirates with left abdominal tightness. He told manager Ron Gardenhire that he's been dealing with the issue for about a week, and Monday's examination could provide a better idea of how much time he could miss. Jones had gone 2-for-9 with a home run, three RBI and three runs over the two games prior to Sunday's contest.