Jones (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo in the near future, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jones, who has been on the DL since Aug. 13 with a hamstring strain, is expected to play three games for the MudHens before being activated from the disabled list. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 26-year-old hit .204/.261/.359 across 104 games with the Tigers.