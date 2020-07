Jones went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the Tigers' 6-4 win over the Reds on Saturday.

He played the hero, connecting for the go-ahead, two-run home run off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning. Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, manager Ron Gardenhire called for the sacrifice bunt twice in that at-bat, with Jones fouling off both attempts. With two strikes, Jones swung away and decided the contest. Jones has hit ninth in the Tigers' first two games.