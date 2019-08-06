Jones went 2-for-5 with a triple and a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old tied the career high in homers he set last year, launching his 11th of the season in the third inning off Lucas Giolito. Jones has struggled at the dish since back spasms cost him about half of July, slashing .206/.296/.397 over his last 16 games with two home runs and three RBI, but he's been making some hard contact lately -- five of his last eight hits have gone for extra bases.