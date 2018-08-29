Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Solo shot in first game back
Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.
With Detroit already trailing by five, Jones took starter Jakob Junis deep in the eighth inning for his ninth homer of the year. The 26-year-old was activated earlier in the day after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury and despite slashing just .205/.261/.367, he figures to slot back into an everyday role now that he's healthy.
