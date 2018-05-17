Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Starting in center field Thursday
Jones (hip) is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Mariners.
Jones won't be forced to miss anytime after exiting Wednesday's game with a hip contusion. The 26-year-old is hitting .252/.299/.425 with a trio of homers and four stolen bases through 38 games this season and will face southpaw Marco Gonzales in Thursday's series opener.
