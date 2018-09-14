Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Starting in center Friday
Jones is starting in center field and batting seventh in Friday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Jones did not start the team's last game Wednesday, as he's been alternating in center field with Victor Reyes. With new arrival Christin Stewart expected to dominate time in left field the rest of the way and Nick Castellanos entrenched in right, Jones and Reyes figure to continue their timeshare.
