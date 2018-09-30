Jones is starting in center field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Brewers

This will be Jones' sixth straight start to end the regular season, as he's seemingly moved ahead of Victor Reyes in the center field pecking order. However, it's unclear if the Tigers will turn to Jones as their everyday starter in center heading into 2019. The 26-year-old has a pedestrian .209/.268/.367 slash line this season, and he's yet to really do anything to distinguish himself at the MLB level.