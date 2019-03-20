Jones drew a walk and stole his third base of the spring in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

While Jones is batting just .211 with a .713 OPS, the three steals in 16 games is a nice sign. Last season, the 26-year-old stole 13 bases in 129 games to go along with 11 home runs. Jones could increase his modest fantasy value if he were able to rack up more stolen bases in 2019.