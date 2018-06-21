Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Steals base, scores Wednesday
Jones went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.
Jones hasn't provided much at the plate this season, as he's batting just .229 with a .668 OPS to go along with five home runs and 19 RBI. The steal was his sixth of the season, and if Jones continues to scuffle with his bat, perhaps he could still offer some fantasy value on the basepaths. Of course, his opportunities to run will be limited if he doesn't reach base on a regular basis.
