Jones had successful surgery on his broken left hand and "probably" won't return this season, according to manager Ron Gardenhire, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

He sustained the fractured hand when he was hit by a pitch Sept. 1, and with less than three weeks left in the season, we have probably seen the last of Jones in 2020. Daz Cameron, the team's top center field prospect, was recalled to make his big-league debut Wednesday.