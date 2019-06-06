Jones went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base Thursday against the Rays.

After a slow start to the campaign, Jones has consistently reached base of late, raising his on-base percentage from .217 to .315 since May 1. He's become a stolen base threat as a result, and he swiped his sixth bag of the season Thursday after working a walk to begin the eighth inning. Jones has quietly offered both power and speed upside, as he also has six home runs on the campaign, five of which have come since May 1.

