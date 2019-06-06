Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Swipes sixth base
Jones went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base Thursday against the Rays.
After a slow start to the campaign, Jones has consistently reached base of late, raising his on-base percentage from .217 to .315 since May 1. He's become a stolen base threat as a result, and he swiped his sixth bag of the season Thursday after working a walk to begin the eighth inning. Jones has quietly offered both power and speed upside, as he also has six home runs on the campaign, five of which have come since May 1.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...