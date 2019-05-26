Jones went 2-for-5 with one RBI, two steals and a walk during a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Mets on Saturday.

It's been a pretty disappointing start of the year for Jones, who hasn't seen his average above .200 for about five weeks. Jones has great speed, but until Saturday, he hasn't really been getting on base enough to take advantage of it. Hopefully he's turning a corner at the plate, though, as he's 4-for-10 (.400) with two extra-base hits in the weekend series. Overall, Jones is batting .195 with five home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs and four steals in 118 at-bats this season.