Jones went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

He led off the home half of the 12th with a triple, and ultimately crossed the plate on the next batter for the game-winning run in the walkoff win. The three-hit day did wonders for Jones' batting average, which jumped up over 20 points to .280.

