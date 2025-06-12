Jones is serving as the designated hitter and batting first in Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Just as he did Tuesday when Baltimore started a lefty, Jones will bat first Thursday against southpaw Keegan Akin, who is serving as the opener. Akin is only expected to work an inning or two, with righty Dean Kremer lined up to handle the bulk role. That could lead to someone like Colt Keith, who isn't starting, to pinch hit for Jones later in the contest.