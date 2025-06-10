Tigers' Jahmai Jones: Batting leadoff Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is serving as the designated hitter and batting first in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Jones has recorded two pinch-hit appearances since having his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and will now make his first start of the season for the Tigers. Parker Meadows, who has been batting leadoff recently, will slide down to the No. 9 spot, though that's likely a function of the matchup against Baltimore lefty Cade Povich and trying to get more righties near the top of the lineup. Jones could be a sneaky DFS play Tuesday but will likely return to a bench role with less fantasy impact in the coming days.
