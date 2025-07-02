With Kerry Carpenter (hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jones is an option to see more time as Detroit's designated hitter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter was seeing the bulk of his playing time in right field and as the team's DH. Wenceel Perez is likely to be the top option in right while Carpenter is out, with Matt Vierling mixing in as well, but the Tigers could use a handful of players as the DH. Jones is on that list, at least when a lefty is on the mound. In a small sample this season, the 27-year-old has a 1.256 OPS against southpaws compared to a .533 OPS versus righties.