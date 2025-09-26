Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

As he's done all year, Jones made his mark against a lefty, this time taking Cleveland starter Parker Messick deep to start the game. Jones now has seven home runs this season, with all of them coming off of southpaws. The outfielder also has a robust .954 OPS in those matchups, compared to a .797 OPS in a smaller sample against righties.