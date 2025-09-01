Jones went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two total runs scored in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Mets.

Batting first against New York southpaw Sean Manaea, Jones continued to torment left-handed pitching with his first career four-hit game. The 28-year-old now has a .913 OPS against lefties this year, and he's hit all five of his home runs in those matchups, including one to lead off the contest Monday. Jones doesn't typically play against righties, which limits his fantasy upside, but he's worth using when he has the platoon advantage.