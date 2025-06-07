Jones blasted a pinch-hit solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Appearing off the bench in the eighth inning in place of Kerry Carpenter to face a lefty reliever, Jones delivered his first home run of the season in his first 2025 MLB at-bat. The outfielder, who was playing well for Triple-A Toledo, had his contract selected earlier Friday to provide some depth in the majors. Jones offers some degree of upside based on his minor-league performance, though he likely won't see enough regular playing time to make a huge impact.