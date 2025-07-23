Jones went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.

Jones went deep in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson, his third home run of the season. While Jones doesn't see much action against righties and has only a .453 OPS in those matchups, he has a scintillating .951 OPS when facing southpaws. This makes the 27-year-old more of a platoon player and limits his fantasy ceiling, but Jones has some value in the right spots.