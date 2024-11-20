Share Video

The Tigers signed Jones to a minor-league contract Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones, 27, has slashed just .198/.257/.278 over parts of four seasons at the big-league level. He does have a career .821 OPS at the Triple-A level and offers defensive versatility with the ability to play second base, third base and all three outfield spots.

