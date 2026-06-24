Tigers' Jahmai Jones: Not starting against lefty

Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Though he's on the Tigers' roster primarily as a specialist against left-handed pitching, Jones will be on the bench Wednesday for a matchup with Yankees southpaw Ryan Weathers. Jones has failed to live up to his billing as a lefty masher thus far in 2026, slashing .162/.253/.270 with a 28.9 percent strikeout rate over 83 plate appearances. The 28-year-old is likely on a tight leash and could soon be in danger of being designated for assignment.