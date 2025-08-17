After appearing as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, Jones went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and two RBI in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Twins.

Jones replaced Colt Keith in the lineup when Minnesota turned to lefty Kody Funderburk, and the former quickly made an impact on the game. Jones doesn't see much run against righties, but the outfielder has done well against southpaws this season, posting an .835 OPS across 70 at-bats. He remains a platoon option for the Tigers with fantasy value in the right matchups.