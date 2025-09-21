Jones went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Jones got the start with Atlanta sending out lefty starter Joey Wentz, and as he often does, the Detroit outfielder delivered against a southpaw. He's now sporting a .935 OPS with six home runs in 94 at-bats against opposite-handed pitching this season. Jones doesn't generally play against righties, which limits his fantasy ceiling, but he remains a good daily option versus lefties.