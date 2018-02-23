Tigers' Jairo Labourt: Designated for assignment
Labourt was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday.
Labourt was the casualty in order to make room for Francisco Liriano on the 40-man roster. The southpaw appeared in six big-league games for the club after coming up in September of last year, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over six innings of relief. He will likely begin the season at the Triple-A level even if he's claimed by a different organization.
