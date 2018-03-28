Tigers' Jairo Labourt: Returns to Detroit
Labourt agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday.
Labourt has been bouncing around between organizations throughout spring training, most recently getting released by Oakland two weeks ago. The 24-year-old reliever was with the Tigers' organization for the majority of the past three years, which includes six appearances at the major-league level in 2017. He is slated to open up this season back at Triple-A Toledo.
More News
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...