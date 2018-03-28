Play

Labourt agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Labourt has been bouncing around between organizations throughout spring training, most recently getting released by Oakland two weeks ago. The 24-year-old reliever was with the Tigers' organization for the majority of the past three years, which includes six appearances at the major-league level in 2017. He is slated to open up this season back at Triple-A Toledo.

