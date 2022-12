The Tigers acquired minor league left-hander Higginbotham and minor league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy from the Braves in exchange for righty reliever Joe Jimenez and cash considerations.

Malloy is easily the more highly thought of prospect of the two, but the Tigers are hopeful that Higginbotham could help the major league club as a reliever at some point in 2023. He held a 4.73 ERA and 48:18 K:BB ratio over 51.1 innings at the Double-A level in 2022.