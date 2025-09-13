Miller (undisclosed) struck out five and allowed one unearned run on six hits and no walks over three innings in two rehab appearances for Single-A Lakeland on Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.

Miller opened the season in Double-A Erie's rotation and delivered a 2.12 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 17 innings across four starts before being shut down in late April with an unspecified injury. Though he doesn't look like he'll rejoin Erie in September, Miller is seemingly healthy again after completing the pair of rehab outings. The Tigers have already announced that the lefty will be among the prospects in their organization who will take part in the Arizona Fall League as he looks to make up for the development time he lost this summer while rehabbing the injury.