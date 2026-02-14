Miller (hips) is playing catch in major-league camp and ramping up slowly as he recovers from the labral repair surgery he had in October, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Miller is participating in MLB camp, where he said he's soaking up knowledge from veteran pitchers such as Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander, but he's not expected to pitch in a spring training game for the Tigers. Instead, the 24-year-old prospect is focusing on a throwing program and getting back to full health after undergoing surgery on both his hips in the fall. Miller showed some promise in 2025 when healthy, posting a 1.80 ERA and striking out 21 batters across 20 total innings between Single-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie. He will likely begin 2026 at Double-A again and could move up to Triple-A Toledo at some point if he continues to impress.