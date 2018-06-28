Tigers' Jake Robson: Gets call to Triple-A

The Tigers promoted Robson from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Robson won't necessarily be in store for a permanent stay with Toledo, as he was added to the roster to replaced injured outfielder Christin Stewart (calf). Even so, Robson proved himself worthy of a stiffer test after slashing .286/.382/.450 with 26 extra-base hits and 11 steals across 311 plate appearances with Erie.