Rogers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Tigers.
Rogers took Jojo Romero deep center field in the sixth to put the Tigers up 6-3 over the Cardinals. That lead would not last, however, after the Cardinals scored seven runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Rogers has not gotten consistent playing time behind the plate yet leads his team with a .767 OPS and is tied at the top with four homers. He's now slashing .203/.309/.458 with seven extra base hits, 12 RBI, seven runs and an 8:24 BB:K over 68 plate appearances.