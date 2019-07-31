Rogers went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

In his major-league debut, Rogers drove home the only run of the game for Detroit, knocking in Victor Reyes with a single in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old batted only .250 over two minor-league stops this season but did show some pop, slugging 14 home runs and driving in 52 runs in 252 at-bats.